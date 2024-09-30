HYDRAA Commissioner’s Damage Control On Social Media

The Telangana High Court acted seriously against the demolitions carried out by HYDRAA. The court today expressed its displeasure over the commissioner for violating the rules and not carrying out the work as per the legal guidelines. In this context, HYDRAA Commissioner took to X to share their point of view.

It is true that a lot of demolitions are being blamed on HYDRAA. In this context and in the view of the court’s serious comments, HYDRAA chief AV Ranganath says that their objective is not demolitions but to restore the lakes.

“HYDRAA does not demolish the homes of the poor or middle-class people. The public should be aware and not believe false propaganda. HYDRAA’s jurisdiction extends only up to the Outer Ring Road,” said AV Ranganath.

“Not only in the city but across the state, and even in other states, demolitions are being attributed to HYDRAA on social media, causing unnecessary fear among people. Not all demolitions are conducted by HYDRAA. The public and social media should recognize this. HYDRAA focuses on protecting natural resources, safeguarding lakes, ponds, and drainage channels, and taking measures to prevent roads and residential areas from flooding during rains and floods,” wrote HYDRAA chief.

Related

Tags AV Ranganath HYDRAA HYDRAA

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯