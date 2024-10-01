Bhuvaneswari Addresses Brahmani’s Political Role

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari cleared air on her daughter-in-law Brahmani’s entry into politics. She made it clear that Brahmani would never make foray into direct politics as she was disinterested in it. She likes to do business and establish her own identity, Bhuvaneswari revealed.

During the hustings for the Assembly elections, there had been widespread rumours that she would be visible in the political corridors of the state.

The TDP leaders also spread the talk that she would actively take part in politics.

However, she restricted herself only to campaigning but did not play any role in direct politics.

Currently, Brahmani plays a key role in running Heritage Foods.

However, in 2019, Brahmani was involved in political campaigning along with her husband in Mangalagiri constituency.

Later, she also played a prominent role in mobilizing support for her father-in-law N. Chandrababu Naidu, when he was arrested and lodged in the Rajahmundry Central jail. She had been in the forefront in uniting all the women leaders of the party and protesting against Naidu’s arrest.

Even during the Assembly elections this year, she considered victory from the Mangalagiri constituency as a prestigious issue and strived to unite the electorate in voting for development, which could be brought about only by the TDP.

It is worth noting that she was involved in politics only temporarily and would never join her husband even in the future.

