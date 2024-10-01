‘Me & Srinu Garu will answer this ‘physical’ question soon’

One of the most stretched-out sagas in contemporary AP politics is the relationship between YCP Tekkali MLA candidate Duvvada Srinivas and his female friend Divvela Madhuri. Duvvada’s wife had been accusing him of cheating on her and her kids by developing a relationship with Divvela and leaving them to the streets.

Cut to now, Divvela Madhuri was posed a peculiar question in her latest interview and this has something to do with the physical side of the relationship.

When asked if things between herself and Duvvada ever got physical, the lady had a rather daring response. In a serious tone, she replied “You shouldn’t be asking this question, and we shouldn’t be answering it”.

However, she recovered rather quickly and again added “Me and Srinu Garu will answer this ‘physical’ question soon. We will give an interview together soon and you will get more clarity then.” She didn’t seem too fazed about the ‘physical’ question and instead vowed to answer it along with Duuvada Srinu soon.

On the other hand, this controversy has landed Duvvada in a mess as he got replaced as YCP Tekkali in charge. This relationship saga didn’t just tarnish his own image but also that of YCP’s.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯