Watch: Pawan Kalyan Signs Declaration For Polena

The term “declaration” has been ringing bells with the Telugu community ever since ex-CM Jagan Mohan Reddy announced his schedule to visit Tirumala. The BJP and Hindutva groups asserted that he must indeed sign the declaration of faith if he is to enter Tirumala which eventually resulted in Jagan backing out.

Cut to now, the term “declaration” is again trending on social media and this time it is due to Pawan Kalyan.

Incidentally, Pawan toured Tirumala today along with his two daughters Aadhya and Polena. As is known, Polena is the daughter Pawan had with Anna and she has Christian maternal roots.

In tune with the traditional practice, Pawan made Polena sign the declaration of faith in Tirumala before taking her to darshan. He has thus sent out a strong message to the public by making his own daughter Polena sign the declaration of faith and instated there’s nothing disoriented with it.

Pawan will soon be taking both his daughters to Darshan at Tirumala post which he will be going to Tirupati and hold a Varahi yatra before wrapping up the Tirupati tour.

