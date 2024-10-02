‘KTR Is Behind Naga Chaitanya – Samantha Divorce’

Telangana politics have hit a new pinnacle recently after Congress firebrand Konda Surekha came out, saying BRS’s social media wing is sharing augmented photos to defame her. As a part of her fight back against the BRS, she has made a set of very serious allegations on KTR and they are catching the attention on social media.

Konda Surekha alleged that KTR has the habit of exploring heroines and getting them addicted to drugs.

“KTR is the reason why Naga Chaitanya and Samantha broke up in the first place. He has the habit of exploiting women and even heroines. He has gotten several heroines addicted to drugs. He even tapped their phones to get personal information. Doesn’t he have a mother, sister, and wife at home? Why doesn’t he respect and value women.” Konda Surekha stated as she blamed KTR for the morphed pics attack on her on social media.

While a few Congress followers are sympathizing with Surekha over her claims of social media attack on her, BRS supporters are saying she is crossing the line by making baseless allegations on KTR. They are faulting Surekha for making outrageous comments on KTR in an attempt to assassinate his public image.

