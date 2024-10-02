KTR Sends Legal Notice To Konda Surekha

Telangana politics hit one of its deepest trenches today with the vulgar comment made by Konda Surekha on KTR. She claimed that KTR demanded Nagarjuna’s family to send Samantha to his house if the then BRS government is to stay away from N Convention Center demolition. She claimed this was the reason for Chay-Sam divorce.

This wild allegation has been met with repent and disgust from all quarters. Now, KTR has taken concrete action against Konda Surekha for crossing the line with her political statements.

KRR has sent a legal notice to Surekha regarding her latest comment defaming him and other mentioned individuals. He demanded her to take back her statement in 24 hours and issue an unconditional apology.

KTR is understandably agitated about the wild accusations made by Surekha and rightly approaching the legal process.

Nagarjuna, Samantha, and Amala Akkineni have also reacted on this matter and they’ve condemned Konda Surekha’s reckless commentary and asked her to keep their names away from politics.

The hard fact here is that there’s a widespread outrage over Surekha’s comment and it is only fitting that she takes corrective measures. But in her defence, she has been claiming that KTR has been orchestrating a social media campaign against her by sharing offensive photos. This ugly saga has hit an epic low point today.

