Varahi Declaration: What’s In It!

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan called upon the people protect Sanatana Dharma. He wanted the Hindus also to show fanaticism towards Govinda just as the Muslims consider Allah supreme and get ready even to lay down their lives for him.

At the same time, the Deputy CM exhorted people to respect all faiths in the nation.

Pawan Kalyan offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple marking the conclusion of his 11-day Prayaschittha Deeksha for ablution of sins, following allegations of adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of the sacred laddus at the Balaji shrine.

Later, he boarded his Varahi campaign vehicle and reached the Jyotirao Phule Circle in Tirupati where he addressed a huge gathering.

He also released the ‘Varahi Declaration’ which espoused the cause of Sanatana Dharma and sought enactment of strict law across the country to protect it.

The Declaration had seven crucial points including establishment of a Sanatana Dharma Protection Board at both national and state level to oversee the implementation of the strong national Act.

He took a jibe at the politicians and celebrities who raise their voice when other religions are attacked but remain mute spectators when Sanatana Dharma is insulted. “This is pseudo secularism,” he said and vowed to protest against such ‘discrimination against different faiths’ in the country.

He reiterated, “Secularism is not one-way, it is two-way. Give respect and take respect.”

The Declaration also sought annual fund allocation to support Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board.

Pawan Kalyan also felt that there should be exclusive certification to ensure purity of the ingredients meant to be used in all the temples, in the wake of use of adulterated ghee in the making of Tirumala laddus.

The Deputy CM said that in order to discourage forces proving a threat to the communal harmony, there should be non-cooperation to individuals and organisations that defame or spread hatred against Sanatana Dharma.

He also slammed Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for comparing the inauguration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple to ‘naach gaana sabha’. “Despite such remarks, he does not want the Hindus sentiments to be hurt as he wants the votes of the Sanatanis to remain in power.”

He said: “You can disrespect Modi but not Lord Rama.”

Finally, Pawan Kalyan said that temples should evolve not only as spiritual centres but also as centres for promoting art and culture, education, economy, environmental conservation and welfare with comprehensive planning.

Related

Tags Varahi Declaration

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯