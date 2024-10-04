Laddu Issue @ SC Live: Judge Makes Big Statement

The Supreme Court of India is hearing the Laddu controversy case starting from 10:30 AM in the morning today and here is a flash report from the course of the proceedings.

Justice Gavai who is one of the two members of the judge bench has made a huge statement on this matter.

Gavai mentioned that “had something bad happened, it is unacceptable” as he opined that any case of Laddu contamination is a serious matter that would hurt crores of devotees.

“I examined the issue. One thing is clear. If there is any element of truth in this allegation, it’s unacceptable. Devotees are all over the country. Food safety also there. I did not find against members of SIT” Justice Gavai said as he sided with the SIT.

About the adulteration of the laddu “FIR is registered, alleging therein that the ghee received in 4 tankers supplied on…by the same supplier…found the ghee to be adulterated. It is alleged that adulterated ghee was used in manufacture of prasadam” the justice mentioned.

