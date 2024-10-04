All Waiting For Revanth Reddy’s Reaction!

In recent times, Chief Ministers have been aggressively addressing the concerns and responding to criticism from the oppositions, demonstrating a swift response to the tensions that have lately arisen in both Telugu states.

Notably, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has been particularly aggressive in his counters. However, he has remained completely tight-lipped on the latest controversy involving Minister Konda Surekha.

Surekha’s allegations invited reactions not only from political leaders but also from social activists and almost all the celebrities from tollywood. Given her role as a minister, it is being portrayed as an issue concerning Revanth’s government.

What steps will CM Revanth take in this situation? How will he respond? These questions have become particularly intriguing. Despite the controversy persisting for the last two days, he maintained absolute silence.

The controversy began with a manipulated photo involving Medak MP Raghunandana Rao and minister Surekha. Observers believe that if the CM had intervened and clarified both sides early on, such a dispute might have been avoided.

CM Revanth Reddy’s complete silence has sparked a debate. None of the other ministers have intervened, and top Congress leaders have also remained quiet. This situation can be viewed as the calm before the storm.

Will Surekha be removed from the cabinet, or will other actions be considered? CM Revanth’s silence has now become a notable topic of controversy.

