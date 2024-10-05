Police Case on Pawan Kalyan in Tamil Nadu

Deputy CM of AP, Pawan Kalyan has been strongly carrying the Sanatana Dharmam narrative and is naturally bound to trigger certain sections with the same. In accordance, Pawan’s recent comment on Tamil Nadu deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin where he faulted the latter for vowing to eradicate Sanatana Dharma in Tamil Nadu, has landed him in a police case now.

Vanchinathan, an advocate based in Madurai has lodged a complaint against Pawan at the Madurai City Commissioner office.

The complainant mentioned that he had just come across Pawan’s recent statement on Udhay regarding the Sanatana Dharma and claimed that the AP Deputy CM is propelling communal riots with his intended remarks.

He also alleged that Kalyan made remarks against minorities and intended to cause social wars between religions. The advocate mentioned that Tamil Nadu minorities are taking offense to Pawan’s recent condemnation of Udhayanidhi Stalin regarding the Sanatana Dharma statement.

But this is all a part and parcel of the Indian political landscape and this case could be a part of the standard principle.

