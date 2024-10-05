YCP Leaders to Start Maintaining Red Books?

The public in Andhra Pradesh will hear about more and more red books in the coming days.

Till now, we heard Red Book only when mentioned by TDP scion and minister Nara Lokesh. He used the word ‘Red Book’ extensively during his Yuva Galam padayatra.

Now, the YCP leaders have also started mentioning about Red Book.

During a recent press meet, former advisor to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy called upon the party leaders to maintain one Red Book each. He also said that their party leader YS. Jagan Mohan Reddy, after coming to power, would take action on every individual’s name mentioned in the book.

The phrase ‘Red Book’ is heard whenever there is a case filed against the YCP cadre. Lokesh also repeatedly keeps reminding the public about the ‘Red Book’ in his hand. He also mentions in the public that names of several IAS and IPS officers were also jotted in that book.

Now, the question is will it help the YCP. It is just three months since the TDP alliance government has assume power and the officials are streamlining everything. There is more time for the next elections and in the meanwhile, there are questions on why is the YCP falling behind Red Book.

Political observers felt that Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has intentionally raised about Red Book to bring some action into the cadre, after the disappointing result that lowered the moral support of the party leaders.

Related

Tags Red Books

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯