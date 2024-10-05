Hyderabad’s Future: City to be Divided into Four Corporations

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has a powerful sound to it and it has been that way for many years now. However, going by Cinematography and R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s comment, it shouldn’t be long before Hyderabad gets divided into four different corporations.

In his latest briefing, Komatireddy announced that Hyderabad will be divided into four Corporations and it will have four Mayors as the city is going to touch over 1.5 crore population. He cited the ever-growing population as the reason behind the idea of breaking it into four individual corporations for more concentrated development.

Hyderabad(under GHMC) has a single Mayor now and the GHMC elections are usually fiercely contested. But going by the plan etched out by the Congress camp in Telangana, the GHMC could be broken into four parts with each having a separate mayor.

The GHMC elections are scheduled to be held in 2026 and the government of Telangana could well be carrying out the break-up act prior to that. That being said, this is a major administrative move by the government and it would need extensive legal and revenue consultation. It has to be seen if CM Revanth Reddy is actually fixated on this to make it happen.

