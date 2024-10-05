Exit Polls: Congress has edge in Haryana and J&K

The polling for Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly have concluded and the Exit polls are out. In both the states Congress has a clear edge say the reports.

CNN, Republic Bharat, Dhruv Research and Dainik Bhaskar have given reports in favour of Congress with 59, 55-62, 50-64 and 44-54 seats respectively.

The BJP has been in power in Haryana for the last two terms and it is likely to receive a setback on its third attempt.

In Jammu & Kashmir, the alliance of Congress and National Conference is likely to get 40-48 seats while the BJP is expected to get 27-32 seats according to India Today’s C-Voter.

People’s Pulse Exit polls in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir reported that Congress would get between 49-61 seats in Haryana and the Congress-National Conference alliance to win 46-50 seats in J&K.

Disclaimer: Exit polls are never accurate and these are purely predictions based on the trend and people’s mood on the polling day.

