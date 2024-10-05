Meet CBI Director Who Monitors Laddu Investigation

The Supreme Court passed a decisive order on the probe it had ordered in the Tirumala Laddu fiasco case as a special SIT was constituted and it will be monitored by the CBI director himself. Coming to the point, here is a look at CBI director Praveen Sood who will be monitoring the course of the investigation and will have a key say in the delivery of the final report to the apex court.

Praveen Sood is a prominent Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, known for his distinguished service in various capacities. As of 2023, he holds the significant position of Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In May 2023, Praveen Sood was appointed the Director of the CBI for a two-year term. He was selected for this role by a committee led by the Prime Minister, based on his extensive experience and expertise in policing. His appointment came during a time when the CBI was handling several sensitive cases, and his leadership is seen as crucial to maintaining the agency’s integrity and effectiveness.

Before his appointment as CBI Director, Sood served as the Director General of Police (DGP) for Karnataka. As the head of the Karnataka Police, he was instrumental in initiating several reforms.

With such a sincere and earnest officer at the helm, the investigation of the Laddu case is bound to be carried out in an impartial manner. He will be monitoring the 5-member SIT team that will have 2 CBI officers, 2 AP state police, and 1 FSSAI member.

