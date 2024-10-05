CM Revanth Furious With Social Media Batch

There is no denying the fact that social media is playing a key role in setting a perception of contemporary politics. With so much power vested in social media, things are starting to go out of bounds ever so frequently. There’s a huge influx of objectionable morphed photos, fake narratives, and anti social elements that are hitting the social media space.

In view of this, CM Revanth Reddy has hinted at outrightly strong corrective measures to curb the propagandists on social media.

“A few people dream of coming to power through social media. Instead of coming to power via social media, they are more likely to end up in Chanchalguda jail. We are going to take a fierce stance on those who are looking to spread their false propaganda against the government through social media.” CM Revanth remarked.

Revanth hinted that BRS troopers are making a meal of every single development in Telangana and he looked agitated about the same. His comment could well be in view of the objectionable pics of Konda Surekha that were shared on social media, which in turn led to the Surekha-Akkineni-Samantha controversy.

Revanth vowed to take corrective measures to curb the influence of social media on governance and more importantly, the social fabric.

