Elections Result: BJP Remarkable In Haryana, Shocked In Jammu

The electoral roll in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir is nearly over with the final rounds of counting happening in both states. This really has been a tale of two halves for the BJP.

Coming to the latest numbers posted on the Election Commission website, BJP is leading in 50 seats while Congress is confined to 35 in Haryana.

The magic number in Haryana is 90 and the winning party needs 46 seats to form the government. In this context, the BJP is narrowly in the lead and is bound to form the government for the third consecutive time.

Every major exit poll predicted a Congress win in Haryana and so were the early trends today. But BJP has completed a remarkable turnaround and managed to grasp 50 seats and stand as the favorite to complete a hat-trick of wins in Haryana.

But there are no surprises in Jammu and Kashmir as JK National Conference, led by Farooq Abdullah is leading in 42 seats while BJP is leading in 29. National Conference, with support from their ally Congress, is on course to form the government here.

