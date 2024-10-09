Naidu Planning A Big Return Gift To ‘BCs’

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has decided to give back to the Backward Communities (BCs) who have been of immense help to his party, since its inception.

To fulfil the promise made before the polls, it is learnt that a survey would be taken up to record the socio-economic status of BCs in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP government is getting ready to know the actual number of BCs in the state and the jobs being done by the community members. It is learnt that Naidu is planning to entrust the survey to a reputed organization based either in Delhi or Chennai. It would be finalized by the first week of November.

The survey will take into consideration all the details about the BCs in the entire state.

This survey would help know about the current situation in which the BCs are living, the type of improved facilities that should be provided to them. There is buzz that the government would train the BC youths to upgrade them in whatever sector they are working, so as to make them industry-ready.

In the past, the TDP government distributed tools and equipment necessary to BC youth, free of cost, basing on their occupation and vocation.

These days, many people have switched to professional courses and other occupations backed by technology. In the wake of such a condition, the government is contemplating to give them training to upgrade their skills and integrate them with technology, as it would help them earn more which subsequently, would assist in improving their living standards.

