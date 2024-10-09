Lokesh On Duty: TCS Comes To Vizag

Last evening, AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh tweeted about meeting Tata Group representatives and vowed to deliver some huge news today. In accordance, he has delivered a mighty huge announcement with regard to the big-money investment profile in AP.

Lokesh has officially announced that Tata Consultancy Services – TCS is coming to Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. This mega IT facility will be providing direct employment to 10,000 workforce and stands as one of the biggest investment drivers in AP thus far.

“I’m happy to announce the development of an IT facility by the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. in Vizag that will house 10,000 employees. We are committed to offering a best-in-class investment climate to corporates driven by our motto of ‘speed of doing business’. This investment by TCS is an important milestone as we work to make AP as India’s No. 1 state to do business.” Lokesh tweeted on the same.

The setting up of the TCS facility in Vizag earmarks a series of further prospective investments that could flock AP in the NDA tenure.

After the lackluster anti-investment approach taken by the previous YCP government in AP, it really must have been a herculean task for the NDA government to turn it all around. The initiation of the same is likely to happen with the arrival of TCS in Vizag.

