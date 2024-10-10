Babu, Modi, Jagan Weave Emotional Goodbye To Ratan Tata

The sad passing of Ratan Tata has left all of India mourning and condolence messages are pouring in from all quarters to the legendary businessman and philanthropist. On the gutting occasion, the stalwarts of Telugu politics and PM Modi have weaved emotional goodbyes to Ratan.

Rest in peace my friend, CM Chandrababu tweeted on the passing of Ratan Tata and he added we have lost not just a business titan, but a true humanitarian whose legacy goes beyond industrial landscape to live in every heart he touched.

Jagan stated he is deeply saddened by the passing of the legend. “Deeply saddened by the loss of Shri Ratan Tata Ji. A true visionary whose kindness, integrity, and leadership will continue to inspire us and generations to come. My condolences to the Tata family.”

PM Modi said Ratan Tata is a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better

KTR called Ratan Tata a true innovator, a wonderful human, an inspiration to many, and a humble legend. “You live in all our hearts and you will be a source of inspiration for everyone who wishes to make this a world a better place. I extend heartfelt condolences to the Tata family, the Tata Group, and all those whose lives were touched by this extraordinary individual.”

