Insta Reels @ Tirumala: Divvela Madhuri in Trouble

In the recent weeks, no one has caused more damage to YCP than Duvvada Srinivas and his “friend” Divvela Madhuri. Their open display of affection hit a new peak after they were seen filming footage for Instagram reels at the holy Tirumala temple a couple of days ago. Madhuri, in particular was seen posing to the cameras and filming some footage for social media.

This incident left several netizens outraged and there was a public outcry to take severe action against the individuals who misuse Tirumala for such entertainment. In tune with this, the vigilance officials in Tirumala have taken substantial action on the controversial couple.

Upon the intimation from the vigilance officials, Tirumala police have filed a case against Divvela Madhuri for filming reels outside the Tirumala temple. Reportedly, three cases were filed against this lady under BNS 292,296, 300, Section 66 -200-2008.

There has been a long-standing demand to control those who film entertainment reels at Tirumala for the sake of social media reach. The demand got aggravated with the Madhuri incident and it resulted in police cases being filed against her.

