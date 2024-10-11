‘Ala Chesunte CM Seat Lo Kurchune Vadini Emo’

Andhra Pradesh’s ex CM Jagan Mohan Reddy appears to be in a firm delusion, despite the fact that four months have passed since the polls. He is either faulting the EVMs for his party’s debacle or saying he couldn’t lie like Chandrababu to influence the voters.

In an absurd observation the other day, Jagan spoke with his cadres and pointed out one aspect of his assessment of the 2024 electoral result.

“Perhaps if I lied like the way Chandrbabu Naidu did, maybe I could have sit on the CM chair again, but I don’t want to do that” Jagan said. His exact words were “Chandrababu laga abaddam(lies) cheppunte nenu malli CM seat lo kurchune vadini emo”.

Jagan still appeared to be in denial about the result as kept blaming external factors without assessing the internal flaws.

While the hard fact is that an outfit simply doesn’t come to power by winning 93% of seats in the assembly just by lying, Jagan is still in denial about the shortcomings in his rule. The longer he stays in these delusions, the more ground he could be leaving to the NDA to consolidate their position in the state.

Still hanging on to the same tune about EVMs and the supposed lies of Chandrababu will serve no purpose for Jagan or his party cadres, remarked a seasoned observer who is closely following the series of events.

