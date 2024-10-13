Senior Politician Shot And Killed In Mumbai

In a breaking development from the streets of Mumbai, a senior Maharashtra politician named Baba Siddique was shot and killed by three criminals a few minutes ago.

3-time MLA and a firebrand leader for Sharat Pawar’s NCP outfit, Baba Siddique was reportedly shot three times while he was seated at his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Mumbai. Zeeshan is the sitting MLA from Bandra East.

According to media reports, Baba was resting at his son’s office before three miscreants arrived at the scene and shot at him. They fired three bullets him and at least one of them penetrated his chest, according to media reports. Two of these miscreants were caught and further investigation is underway now.

Siddique was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital and sources said at least one of the bullets hit him in the chest. The impact was such that the senior politician lost his life soon after arriving at the hospital.

Speaking with media, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stated “The incident is extremely unfortunate. Two people have been arrested, one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Haryana, while another is on the run. I have asked the police to take strict action and ensure no one takes law and order into their hands. A gang-war-like situation should not be allowed to resurface in Mumbai.”

