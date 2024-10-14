Laddu Fiasco: Case On Pawan Kalyan In Hyderabad

The Tirumala laddu fiasco is taking so many shapes and forms that it is hard to keep track of all that has been happening. After the supreme court constituted a CBI-led investigation on the case, there is another minor development regarding the same.

Incidentally, a case has been filed against AP deputy CM Pawan Kalyan at the Hyderabad City Civil Court.

The petitioner claimed that Pawan Kalyan made untoward comments on the Tirumala laddu and claimed that animal fat was mixed in the same while he had no consolidated proof to back up the claim.

The petitioner demanded a gag order from the Telangana Chief Secretary to restrict the videos on social media where Pawan made such comment on Tirumala laddus. It is further requested that corrective action should be taken against Pawan Kalyan.

However, with the apex court already having commissioned a high-level investigation on the matter, there could be very little action on this front at the lower courts.

