Huge News: Nara Lokesh Hints About Tesla @ AP

The government of Andhra Pradesh has been working proactively with regard to inviting investments for the state. The arrival of TCS and Lulu Mall signifies the same. Now, there is another major announcement from IT Minister Nara Lokesh which is sure to catch many eyeballs.

In his interaction with a national media outlet, Lokesh spoke at length about the investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and even touched on the possible Tesla manufacturing plant in AP.

“There could be an update on Tesla plant as and when the company deems fit. We are working our way and that is all I can say for now. Chandrababu Naidu garu has been in touch with Elon Musk right from 2015 and the motive is very clear. You might hear some news in the due course” Lokesh said.

While Lokesh rightly didn’t set a dedicated timeline for the arrival of Tesla in AP, the very fact that he hinted about the automotive giant exploring options in AP must be great news for the youth here.

Chandrababu is already widely credited for bringing the Kia plant to the backward Anantapur district. If he can orchestrate a Tesla plant in AP in this tenure, he could possibly go down as the greatest statesman in AP’s history. This is the kind of stuff that actually sets Chandrababu apart from others.

The Andhra Pradesh government is not just stopping at invitations. It is prepared to facilitate the acquisition of over 2,500 acres of necessary land, including purchasing from private parties if required, to meet Tesla’s project needs.

Senior officials have highlighted several strategic locations, including areas near the Kia plant in Anantapur district — advantageous due to its proximity to Bengaluru — as well as locales near Naidupet and Sri City, ideal for access to Chennai and Krishnapatnam Port.

