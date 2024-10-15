Before and After: AP Roads Then, AP Roads Now!

Andhra Pradesh’s roads were in bad shape during Jagan’s rule. YS Jagan’s administration ignored the issue of road conditions until the end, leaving the people to suffer. Citizens voiced their frustration over poor infrastructure and unsafe roadways, but no change. Even when many celebrities traveling to AP openly criticized the state of the roads, Jagan and his ministers always defended their stance.

The condition of the state’s roads only deteriorated in previous 5 years. The backlash from the public was strong, and the government faced mounting pressure to address the issue. However, during Jagan’s tenure, these concerns remained largely unresolved, leaving the roads in a deplorable state.

The result was evident in the 2024 general election, where the YSRCP was reduced to a mere 11 Assembly seats.

Cut to the Present

Post TDP and alliance came back to the power, the narrative has dramatically shifted. With the TDP now part of the NDA-led government, there has been a renewed focus on improving the state’s road network. The NDA government at the center, recognizing the urgent need for infrastructure development in Andhra Pradesh, has sanctioned significant funds to revamp the state’s roads, ensuring a smoother and safer travel experience for its citizens.

Funds from Centre to AP Roads

In a major push to restore and enhance road conditions, the central government has allocated Rs 400 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme for the development of 13 state roads. These roads, stretching across 200.06 kilometers, will undergo comprehensive upgrades, helping to reverse the long-standing neglect seen in previous years.

Furthermore, the state received an additional Rs 98 crore for the construction of a crucial infrastructure project – a 4-lane Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Sankar Vilas on the Guntur-Nallapadu railway section. This project, part of the CRIF Setu Bandhan scheme for the fiscal year 2024-25, is set to greatly enhance connectivity and alleviate traffic congestion in Guntur district.

This turnaround marks a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s infrastructure development, showcasing the TDP-led government’s commitment to modernizing the state’s road network. With continued investment and focus, the roads of Andhra Pradesh are set to see a complete transformation, bringing relief to its people and laying the groundwork for economic growth and progress.

Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari shared a post on X giving the update on development of roads in AP. Here is Gadkari’s tweet.

📢 Andhra Pradesh 🛣



In Andhra Pradesh, we have sanctioned ₹400 crore for the development of 13 state roads, spanning a total distance of 200.06 km, under the CRIF scheme.



Additionally, we have approved ₹98 crore for the construction of a 4-lane Sankar Vilas Road Over Bridge… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 14, 2024

