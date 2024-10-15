How Nara Lokesh Delivered Big Promise To Modi?

IT Minister Nara Lokesh has been at the forefront of the investment scene in Andhra Pradesh and going by his latest statements, he is just getting started with this responsibility. In his latest interaction with a national media outlet on the 100-day rule of the NDA outfit, Lokesh had a few interesting remarks.

When asked about his relationship with PM Modi, Lokesh spoke about a promise that he made to the PM prior to the election. “I promised to deliver 22 seats to NDA from AP but I was off by 1 seat as we won 21. I apologized to Modi ji for falling one short of my promise. He is a great leader and wants TDP to contribute not just to AP but all of India.”

About the possible pressures from the INDIA bloc to join them before the formulation of the NDA government in the center, Lokesh firmly replied “Our loyalties are always with NDA. We support Modi ji and the NDA outfit unconditionally.”

About his take on the first 100-day rule of the NDA government, the TDP scion commented that it is still early doors and he is confident of delivering unparalleled governance. He said his ambition now is to be remembered as a “job creator” and carve a legacy accordingly.

We have already started delivering on the first promise, which is the creation of jobs. Pensions have been increased, and Anna canteens, which are meant to feed the marginalized, have restarted. So we have a clear roadmap for the state, the IT minister added about the implementation of the pre-poll promises.

Lokesh sounded really confident and answered all the questions with pinpoint accuracy. He seemed confident about delivering a golden rule in AP for the next five years by reforming the administrative system, creating jobs, and eradicating corruption.

