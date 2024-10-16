Official: New Liquor Policy Stars Today In AP

One of the long-awaited implementations of the NDA government in AP has finally taken flight today as the new liquor policy has come to effect. Starting from today, 16 October, all liquor shops have been privatized and only quality liquor will be sold henceforth and that too with digital payments, as opposed to the cash-only imposition of earlier YCP government.

The new license holders have paid the AP government a sum of Rs 330 crore in the first installment of the liquor licensing process. With this, 3396 liquor outlets have opened shutters in AP today as the earlier establishments that were run by the government were shut at 10 PM last night.

Starting today, all the popular-choice unadulterated liquor brands and quality products will be available at the liquor marts across the state. The famed Rs 99 liquor bottles will also come into circulation in a couple of days.

Liquor stocks worth Rs 350-400 crore were purchased from the state beverages corporation and every single financial matter is being tracked, unlike the previous YCP system where every transaction looked shady.

The government has enforced 2% added tax on the landing costs of liquor products for liquor and drug rehabilitation facilities.

The previous YCP government imposed 10 different types of taxes on liquor and the new NDA government brought it down to 6 variants. As a result, there will be a substantial difference in pricing. Quality liquor will be sold for appropriately low prices henceforth.

