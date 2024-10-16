Furious Babu Sets 10 Day Deadline On ‘Sand Cyclone’

One of the hallmark pre-poll promises made by CM Chandrababu Naidu was the implementation of the free sand program. In tune with this, the free sand policy was enforced almost immediately after the NDA formed the government. However, much like any other program, the free sand policy is also witnessing logistical issues like shortage of supply, middlemen system and others.

However, CM Babu who is actively tracking the free sand program is least lenient about the implementation of the same. Incidentally, he turned super aggressive while attending to this topic in the cabinet meeting today.

Reportedly, Babu addressed the sand issue with his ministers and made it very clear that there is no place for wrongdoings or lethargic approach with the same. The CM mentioned that the sand program is one of his premium promises to AP public and he doesn’t tolerate any mishaps.

Naidu asked concerned authorities to ensure that there is a sufficient supply of sand at the ground level and ordered the complete eradication of the middlemen system. He reportedly set 10-day deadline to sort out the loopholes in the sand distribution system.

The intention is very clear from the CM to make sure that sand is supplied free of cost to every eligible beneficiary in the state. To streamline the process, CM Babu even approved private sand reaches across the state and this will come to full effect soon.

