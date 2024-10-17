Borugadda Anil Arrested – Threats Haunt Him!

One of the many controversial personalities associated with the YS Jagan regime was this one rowdy-sheeter Borugadda Anil Kumar who used to abuse Chandrababu, Lokesh, and Pawan Kalyan in the worst of languages.

In the last 2 years of YCP tenure, he openly threatened to eliminate both Chandrababu and Lokesh if the then CM Jagan Mohan Reddy orders.

Cut to today, the TDP+ is in power in Andhra Pradesh and all the trash-talk done by the rowdy sheeter has come back to haunt him as Guntur Police arrested him last night.

Anil Kumar is accused of extortion, defamation, anti-social activities, and other problematic elements. He allegedly ran an anti-social operation in the earlier tenure and has now started to face the consequences for these actions.

This arrest is being welcomed by the supporters of TDP and Janasena who took offense to Anil’s earlier remarks on Chandrababu, Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan. His open statements on eliminating Babu and Lokesh, and his derogatory comments on Pawan’s personal life are still fresh in the minds of the supporters

