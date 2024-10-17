What’s Wrong With ‘Yellow’ Anna Canteens, Reddy?

The Andhra Pradesh High Court observed that the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) objecting the colours used on Anna Canteen buildings was politically motivated. Anna Canteens have been sporting yellow and red colours since the day they were opened. There has been no change of colour of Anna Canteens. However, a PIL was filed by AP NGO Association former president Chandrasekhar Reddy in which he raised the issue that the TDP was smearing the party colours onto the Anna Canteen buildings but that the government was least bothered.

Chandrasekhar Reddy’s counsel and senior advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy reminded that government buildings should not be smeared with the political party colours. The HC issued orders regarding the same in the past, Ponnavolu said and reminded that the officials in the previous government had to face contempt of court cases, for painting government buildings with party colours.

The TDP leaders felt that the YCP leaders were making the Anna Canteen colours an issue only in revenge to the court admonishing the YCP government for painting the government buildings with YCP flag colours. “The government buildings sported YCP flag colours in the same order as in the flag. But when it comes to the Anna Canteens, yellow is not only included in the TDP flag but also considered a sacred colour, as it is equal to that of turmeric. Turmeric and vermilion are used together to beautify and make the premises holy. In the same combination, yellow and red have been used on Anna Canteens as they had been set up with a noble cause to feed the poor at bare minimum cost,” observed a TDP leader.

Even the High Court judge pointed out that the Anna Canteens have been sporting the same colours consistently without any change and hence, felt that the PIL filed by the YCP leaders is politically motivated.

The hearing on the PIL has been adjourned and would be taken up after six weeks.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯