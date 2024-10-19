Sharmila Acts Like Main Opposition In AP!

Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila was almost entirely focused on bringing down her brother Jagan from power and played a part in YCP’s downfall in this year’s election. Now, she has altered her focus on CM Chandrababu as she aimed a couple of political remarks at the TDP chief with regard to the super six promises.

Sharmila took to the streets the other day as she partook in a protest regarding the free RTC bus scheme for women that was promised by Babu ahead of the polls. She cleverly used Revanth Reddy’s reference to irk Chandrababu.

“Revanth Reddy started the free bus program one week after becoming the CM. He is still running the program despite the shortcomings. But Chandrababu Naidu, despite having been in power for four months hasn’t yet commenced the free bus program. Doesn’t this mean that he is tricking the AP public with false promises? Sharmila questioned Chandrababu.

The lady firebrand demanded Babu to commence the free bus scheme at the earliest and threatened to take to the streets if related works aren’t started at the earliest.

With her fierce political retort and the tendency to get down with the public, Sharmila is starting to act like the main opposition in Andhra Pradesh. If anything, Jagan Mohan Reddy is making this transition process easier for Sharmila as he is confining himself to Bengaluru and is distant from ground-level politics.

The longer Jagan stays away from the public, the more opportunities Sharmila will have to gain the image of being a prime opponent for the NDA outfit. In turn, if Sharmila can split the anti-incumbency in the coming election, it would only go on to hurt Jagan’s YCP.

