Beware MLAs: Babu Is Back With IVRS

The princiaplly detrimental mistake done by ex CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is his distancing from his MLAs and MPs as seldom did he meet them after becoming CM. This in turn resulted in Jagan being unaware of the anti-social activities done by his party men and was of the false delusion that he reigns supreme and people will vote for him no matter what.

In the end, he got confined to 11 seats which is when he understood the impact of the wrongdoings of his MLAs. The results of Jagan not reprimanding his MLAs were calamatic and he got a reality check only after polls were done and the damage was delivered.

While we don’t know for certain if Jagan learned a lesson from this horrible miscalculation of ground-level talk, it can easily be said that Chandrababu has taken cue from this.

In tune with this, Chandrababu has delivered an important derivative to his MLAs as he reminded them to be grounded. In his latest meeting, Chandrabbau made it clear that he has ways to get a clear understanding of the post-poll public mandate.

“The MLAs and MPs must remain rooted no matter what. If you think this mandate is permanent and start working as you wish, I will not tolerate. I am starting an IVRS mechanism and I will get the public feedback on each and every single TDP MLA.” Babu said as he spoke about his trusted IVRS program.

Babu added that a 5-member committee is enforced to determine the working style of every single TDP MLA. If something wrong is found, this committee will get in touch with the concerned MLA. If the mistake is repeated, CM Babu himself will look into the matter. But if the mistake persists, there will be serious corrective action.

This could well be a warning to the MLAs to beware of the consequences if they work at their own will. With a super vigilant Babu at the helm, there is no scope for error here.

