Mudragada Reddy’s Daughter Joins Janasena

Prior to the 2024 polls, Kapu veteran Mudragada Padmanabham who changed his name to Mudragada Padmanabham Reddy created high drama by going berserk against Pawan Kalyan. He was used as a cunning ploy to distance Kapu voters from Pawan Kalyan. In this attempt, Mudragada even threatened to change his name to Padmanabha Reddy if Pawan Kalyan wins the election, which he did after the polls.

However, while Mudragada was agonizingly influenced by YCP and went out of his way to defame Pawan Kalyan, his daughter Mudragada Kranthi appeared to be wiser. She maintained a sensible political stance and backed Pawan Kalyan.

In fact, during his election campaign, Kranthi wished to Join Janasena, but with due respect to Mudragada, Pawan stopped her at that time and promised that he will invite her into the party after the elections.

Kranthi, who soft-supported Janasena prior to the polls and campaigned for the party has now officially joined the party. Kranthi, Kalvakolana Tathaji (Amalapuram), Chandu Sambasiva Rao (Guntur), along with 5 corporators and 11 counselors from Guntur joined Janasena today.

Unlike Mudragada Padmanabham reddy who uncharacteristically lost balance and abused Pawan, his daughter Kranthi looked far more sensible. In view of her sensible approach, she is bound to be rewarded by Pawan for her loyalty. It wouldn’t be too big of a surprise to see her bag a respectable post in Janasena.

