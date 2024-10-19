Kadapa Rape Case: CM Babu Takes Charge

As is known, an intermediate-studying girl was raped by her neighbor in Badvel, Kadapa district. In a horrifying update, it is understood that the girl child was raped and then set on fire using petrol by the culprit who is identified as one Vignesh who had been stalking her for many years now.

The severity of the matter is such that CM Chandrababu himself has responded. The CM got in touch with the police and the medical team attending to the victim and instructed them to provide all possible support.

The Kadapa police have constituted four teams to nab the culprit who is at large and he is likely to be traced down soon. Shockingly, it is being established that he is already married and has a pregnant wife, but he still committed this heinous crime.

The condition of the girl continues to be critical as she sustained severe burns. Upon the CM’s order, the best-possible medical support is being accorded and rightly so.

Related

Tags Kadapa

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯