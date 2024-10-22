Machilipatnam Medical College renamed after Pingali Venkayya

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially renamed the government medical college at Machilipatnam as Sri Pingali Venkaaiah Government Medical College.

On Monday, Health special chief secretary MT Krishna Babu issued the order regarding the change in name. People in Machilipatnam and other freedom fighters in the state hailed the government for the decision. They said that it was a befitting tribute to Pingali Venkayya, who contributed for the state and nation in the development.

The renaming of the college fulfils the aspirations of the people in Machilipatnam, who respect and recognize him both as a freedom fighter and designer of the Indian national flag.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and the cadres of TDP and Jana Sena expressed happiness over acknowledging the services of the great freedom fighter by changing the name of the college.

It may be recalled that Venkayya in 1916, published a book titled Bharata Desaniki Oka Jaatiya Patakam (A national flag for India) with 30 potential designs for a flag.

