“I don’t have own house,” says CM Siddharamayya

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently addressed the allegations made by the opposition regarding his involvement in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scandal. He firmly denied the allegations, confirming that he resides in a rented house and has always engaged in honest politics.

The opposition parties BJP and JD(S), have been accusing him of being involved in a land scam. In this context, the Karnataka Chief Minister highlighted that despite holding office, he does not own much property. He mentioned that his only house is under construction on Kuvempu Road in Mysore, and even after three years, the house is not yet completed.

Siddharamayya emphasized that he is currently living in a rented house, and expressed that these false allegations are part of a campaign to tarnish his image, especially because he comes from a backward class and has managed to become the Chief Minister for the second time.

Siddharamayya also expressed that the ongoing investigation by the Lokayukta and Enforcement Directorate (ED) should reveal the truths about the alleged land scam.

