AP Cabinet Meet: Very Interesting Updates Here

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting happened at Amaravati today and it had several important points of discussion. At one point, Babu even gave constructive feedback to a few underperforming ministers as well, it seems. Here’s a look at all that happened in the meeting today.

Firstly, the cabinet approved the Deepam program which allocates three free gas cylinders per month for eligible households. The beneficiaries will first have to buy these cylinders and the government will then refund the money in their accounts within 48 hours. This will come into effect from this Diwali season.

The cabinet went on to approve the removal of GST charges and adding to that the seigniorage fee for ordinary sand in Andhra Pradesh is ₹40 per cubic meter is also removed now. This is to provide free sand at a full-fledged capacity to the public at the cost of government income.

The government order pertaining to Jagan Mohan Reddy allotting 15 acres of land to Saradha Peetham has been rebuked. This land will be reclaimed by the government now as it was handed over to the Peetham in an illicit manner in the first place.

Toward the end, CM Babu ended the meeting on a serious note as he made it clear that the ministries must work with dedication and humility. He reportedly humbled a few underperforming ministers to mend their ways. He vowed to enforce eradication of courrpution right from the roots.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯