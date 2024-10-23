Amaravati: What A Makeover In Just 4 Months!

Just 4 months ago, Andhra Pradesh appeared like a clueless state with no capital prospect. This was mainly due to the reluctance of the YS Jagan government to impose a three-capital proposal against everyone’s wishes. Neither did Jagan work on actually developing three capitals nor did he sustain the existing Amaravati prospect, leaving the state capital-less.

But luckily, this horrid tale came to an end with the return of the NDA government in the state with CM Chandrababu at the helm.

Amaravati, which looked like an inane prospect just four months has now returned to full glory. CM Babu has resumed the capital development activities here. With the World Bank financing Rs 15,000 crore and HUDCO financing Rs 11,000 crore, Amaravati now has enough capital to carry on with the phase 1 works.

In a new development, Amaravati has set 5 Guinness Records in a single day. This happened with the drone show that happened here last night with CM Chandrababu himself in attendance.

The drone show last night which is a part of the Amaravati Drone Summit, made history as the Guinness World Records team presented certificates to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu. This show set 5 new Guinness Records under multiple categories.

The makeover is so staggering that the capital went from being clueless just 4 months back to setting World Records with global events. This is the kind of reformative changes that people expected from Chandrababu and he is certainly delivering big time.

