Ponguleti’s Warning Worrying BRS?

Ever since the Congress government came into power, it has been accusing the former BRS government of committing various scams during its tenure. Now, it looks like the time has come to expose these scams and the BRS leaders who were involved in them.

Speaking in a recent interview, Telangana cabinet minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that within a day or two, political fireworks will happen in Telangana as the corrupt tales of many BRS leaders will be exposed.

He said that the details of people involved in the alleged scams of the Dharani portal, the Kaleshwaram project and the phone-tapping scandal.

He further added that all proofs are ready and the names will be exposed in a day or two. Ponguleti’s comments have stirred various debates in the Telangana political circles.

We hear that while people are curious to know about the people behind these scandals, BRS leaders seem to be worried about the names that are to be unveiled.

It has to be seen how BRS counter-attacks when the names are out.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯