Unlimited Assets vs Unlimited Damage

It is pretty evident that Jagan Mohan Reddy and YS Sharmila have indulged in an ugly legal battle over property disputes. It has reached a point where the two of them have started legal proceedings on the property and assets distribution scheme of things.

If we look at the issue from the common view, there is only one winner and one loser here.

The public perception is such that Jagan Mohan Reddy is reluctant to allot YS family properties amongst his own sister Sharmila and mother Vijayamma.

After having proudly spoken about values and principles all these years, Jagan dragging his sister and mother to legal proceedings doesn’t reflect well on his part. This is not what’s expected from Jagan, who is now the head of the YS family.

While Jagan stated that Sharmila seeking other political identity against him is the reason behind his decision, Sharmila argues that her political choices are at her own disposal and that shouldn’t affect the property distribution.

Sharmila has been asking for equal distribution of YSR’s properties amongst his four grandchildren- 2 of Jagan’s descendants and 2 of Sharmila’s descendants. But this doesn’t appear to be approved by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

While it is a fact that sibling rivalry and disputes are a part and parcel of every household, better sense is expected to prevail when a high profile family as big as the YS family is involved.

These proceedings will paint a bad picture of Jagan for his reluctance to share the properties, while Sharmila, being the female entity could gain a lot of sympathy from the same.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯