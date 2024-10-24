As Bengaluru Struggles, Lokesh Promises MNCs a Better Home in AP

Following Infosys former CFO Mohandas Pai criticism against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar, Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh extended invitation to all MNCs to Andhra Pradesh stating that business-friendly policies are being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. A series of tweets between Infosys former CFO and minister Nara Lokesh indicate that Andhra Pradesh can be transformed into a sought-after destination for investments and MNCs, as Bengaluru is slowly losing its charm, both in terms of infrastructure and even governance.

The unsettling videos which surfaced during rains in Bengaluru painted a grim picture of Bengaluru, which is considered the Silicon Valley of India. In such a situation, Amaravati can scale up and showcase itself as one-stop solution to the business needs of the IT giants.

In a tweet, Mohandas Pai lamented that inaction of the CM of Karnataka with regard to roads, drainage, traffic management on ORR was leading to huge anger and even forcing many MNCs to seriously consider expanding outside Bengaluru.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the Congress government for not fulfilling their promises which led to a dip in the trust in Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. He urged the duo to take urgent action and save the city, jobs. His tweet also reflected the increasing discontent which he said was not witnessed in the last two decades.

Incessant rains exposed the infrastructural vulnerability of Bengaluru, considered India’s Silicon Valley. Both the pubic and businesses have been experiencing frustration due to the callous attitude of the authorities.

“Sad day for all of us to have such a non performing, callous, indifferent govt which treats its own citizens so badly.” he concluded tagging several prominent people having their business headquarters in Bengaluru.

Responding to this, TDP general secretary and minister Nara Lokesh extended invitation to the MNCs to consider AP as a suitable alternative.

Lokesh even added that AP is committed to fostering a conducive atmosphere for businesses and world-class ecosystem.

However, Pai responded with skepticism, stating the need for regaining investor confidence.

“Trust levels in Andhra is low after what Jagan (Mohan Reddy) did. Work has to start visibly in Amaravati to give hope. Human capital is low in Andhra, people from outside will not easily relocate there. Connectivity needs to be improved. Too early, please show progress,” he replied.

Later, Pai even added: “Sadly, the last government ruined the future of Andhra and damaged its future. Action on ground is needed not mere words as Babu garu did in Hyderabad long ago.”

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should take cognizance of the interesting tweet exchange between Pai and Lokesh, and do the needful.

Thank you for letting me know your concerns, Sir. I completely understand the last five years have been tough, but we’re now focused on rebuilding and moving forward. We’re making real, tangible progress, starting with Amaravati, as part of our efforts to regain that trust.



