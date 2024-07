Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is confirmed, creating excitement among fans. The beloved host, Akkineni Nagarjuna, will return. The set is being built at Annapurna Studios, and new contestants have been announced, including Prabhas Srinu, Gayatri Gupta, Raj Tharun, and Anchor Vindhya. Fans eagerly await the season’s start and new challenges.

