Veteran actor Anupam Kher has joined the cast of the upcoming Telugu film Harihara Veeramallu. Kher, known for his acclaimed performances, expressed his excitement about being part of the project. The film’s shooting had previously halted due to director Krish’s exit and lead actor Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments, but is now back on track under director Jyoti Krishna.

