Paris Olympics: Second Medal For India

There is no stopping for Indian shooter Manu Bhaker in the Paris Olympics 2024. She, along with Sarabjot Singh, won the 10m air pistol bronze medal match against South Korea. The Indian duo defeated Korean pair, Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho, with a score of 16-10.

Though the Indians lost the first round, they came back hard and dominated the entire game. The opponents tried bouncing back but Manu and Sarbjot were too good for them in this game. With this win, India now secured two medals in the Olympics, both of them in shooting.

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker became the first Indian post-independence to secure two Olympic medals in a single edition. Earlier, she won a bronze in the 10m women’s air pistol event.

With that victory, she became the first female Indian shooter to win a medal in the Olympics. By securing two medals, Manu has become a star in the Indian sports arena.

