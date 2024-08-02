Why Is Italian Boxer Angela Carini Trending?

Italian boxer Angela Carini is making headlines after a dramatic incident during her Olympic bout against Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at the Paris 2024 Games. Just 46 seconds into the first round, Carini withdrew from the match following a powerful punch that caused her to signal her inability to continue.

The match gained attention not only for Carini’s emotional exit but also due to the background of her opponent, Imane Khelif. Khelif had previously been disqualified from the 2023 World Championships for failing gender eligibility tests. Despite this, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed her to compete in the Olympics, which has sparked widespread debate and outrage on social media.

The likes of Elon Musk are tweeting hashtags like #IStandWithAngelaCarini, and this is being seen as something that would favour Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump who has earlier vowed to ban unidentified genders from fighting in Women’s games. Many users have raised concerns about fairness in women’s sports, and supporting the Italian boxer big time through their tweets and Insta stories.

Carini was visibly upset, collapsing to her knees in tears after the decision, and she did not shake hands with Khelif after the bout. She did not view her withdrawal as a defeat but rather a necessary decision for her safety, with tears rolling from her eyes.

