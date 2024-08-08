Olympics 2024: Golden Boy Neeraj Wins Silver

India has recorded its first silver medal in the ongoing edition of Olympics which is happening in Paris. Neeraj Chopra who won the gold medal in Javelin Throw in Tokyo Olympics 2020 has secured a silver medal this time.

Surprisingly, Pakistani’s Arshad Nadeem, a name not many heard prior to this tournament has secured the prized gold medal.

The Indo-Pak rivalry transcended into the Olympics this year with Neeraj and Nadeem fiercely competing for the gold medal. In the end, Nadeem proved too strong for Neeraj.

Neeraj had 89 meter throw which secured him the silver medal while Nadeem had a mighty 92 meter throw which propelled him to gold.

Pakistan’s Nadeem didn’t just win the gold medal this year but he also set a new Olympic record with his 92 meter throw in the final. He is a proud champion and holds the record for the longest javelin throw in the history of Olympics.

Neeraj had a strong throw as well but he couldn’t beat the 90 meter mark which had been eluding him all the while.

Tags Neeraj Chopra Neeraj Chopra Javelin

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯