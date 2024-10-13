T20 WC: Australia Shocks India Again, What Next?

Australia has been a long-standing determent for the Indian cricket team, be it the men’s side or the women’s side. Sadly, the passage has continued again this year with the Australian side thrashing India in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, Australia beat India in a close game, which has now resulted in India probably getting eliminated from the tournament. The 9-run defeat to Australia is India’s second loss in the tournament.

The table now has Australia in top position with 8 while India is second with 4 points. New Zealand is third and they also have 4 points. So, if India is to go through to the semi-finals, then New Zealand will have to lose their next game with Pakistan. If so, India will go through 4 points and a better run rate.

But the chances of Pakistan actually beating New Zealand are very low. If they don’t pull off a miracle win against New Zealand, then India’s run in the T20 World Cup is done and dusted.

Essentially speaking, India’s chances of qualifying to the semi-finals is in Pakistan’s hands now and this is a peculiar situation in cricketing terms.

