Meet India’s Highest-Paid Techie

In the fiscal year 2023-2024, HCL Technologies’ CEO C Vijayakumar emerged as the highest-paid CEO among Indian IT firms, with a total remuneration of approximately $10.06 million (₹84.16 crore). This marked a substantial 190.75% increase from the previous year. Vijayakumar’s compensation package included a base salary of $1.96 million (₹16.39 crore), a performance-linked bonus of $1.14 million (₹9.53 crore), and a long-term incentive (LTI) cash component of $2.36 million (₹19.74 crore). Additionally, he received $4.56 million (₹38.15 crore) in the form of the perquisite value of restricted stock units (RSUs) exercised, plus other benefits.

Under Vijayakumar’s leadership, HCLTech reported a 5.4% year-on-year revenue growth, achieving revenues of $13.3 billion with an EBIT margin of 18.2%. The company is strategically positioned in digital, engineering, cloud, AI, and software sectors. Vijayakumar expressed optimism about future growth in areas such as GenAI, cloud computing, data analytics, and cybersecurity. HCLTech plans to train over 50,000 employees in FY25 in GenAI and related technologies to leverage market opportunities.

Vijayakumar’s leadership has solidified HCL Technologies’ position as a leader in the global IT services industry, driven by strong financial performance and a focus on innovation and growth.

