As the U.S. elections heat up, many NRIs who still live on Indian Passports with no voting rights, especially those from Tamil Nadu and Telugu states, are passionately discussing their ties to key candidates. However, this is ending up as an unwanted and silly debate, that only people from other states or countries will laugh at.

Kamala Harris, the current Vice President and a leading Democratic candidate has roots in Tamil Nadu. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai and moved to the U.S. for her education. Because of this, many Tamilians feel a strong connection to Harris, celebrating her success as a proud moment for their community.

On the other hand, JD Vance, the Republican candidate, is connected to the Telugu community through his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, who is the daughter of Telugu immigrants. Some Telugu people claim Vance as their own, believing that his candidacy represents their interests, saying that this reflects a growing presence of Telugu voices in American politics.

The discussions around these candidates show a rivalry between Tamilians and Telugu, each group wanting to highlight their importance in the political arena. Social media has made these claims even more visible, with people from both communities sharing their views. But this all sounds like a silly and unwanted debate. It’s important to remember that many individuals from these communities, like Kamala or Usha, identify primarily as Americans. While they cherish their Indian roots, their main loyalty is to the United States where they have built their lives.

On the other hand, regardless of whether Kamala Harris or JD Vance wins, neither the Tamil nor Telugu communities will receive any special incentives. Additionally, Tamil and Telugu films will not be granted any special rebates, concessions, or Oscar awards simply because of this connection.

