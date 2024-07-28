Upset Thief Leaves ₹20 Note for Hotel Owner in Hyd

In a strange incident, a masked thief broke into a hotel in Maheshwaram, Hyderabad, but ended up leaving a ₹20 note for the owner after finding the cash register empty. The whole event was caught on CCTV, showing a surprising twist to the crime.

The thief, armed with a stick, entered the hotel at night, hoping to steal money. After searching the kitchen, he was disappointed to find no cash. Frustrated, he spoke to the CCTV camera, saying, “Not even a single rupee has been there” and did a Namaste to the camera. In an unusual turn of events, the thief changed his mind before leaving. He took a water bottle from the fridge and placed a ₹20 note on the table. The hotel staff were shocked when they discovered the note and the CC-TV footage next morning.

The incident has caused a mix of reactions on social media, with some people finding humor in the thief’s unexpected action, while others are worried about the hotel’s security. The police are looking into the case and promise to take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

